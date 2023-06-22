USMNT will face Jamaica at Soldier Field in Chicago in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage. Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this Group A Matchday 1 soccer game.

This will be their 32nd overall meeting. No surprises here as USMNT are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 19 occasions so far. Jamaica have three wins to this day, and nine matches ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on November 16, 2021, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 edition of the Gold Cup.

USMNT probable lineup

New US national team recruitee Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards were left off of the team and hence cannot participate in the event. There will be six members of the 2021 championship team returning to the squad: Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, James Sands, Gianluca Busio, Miles Robinson, and Cristian Roldan.

USMNT predicted XI:

Turner; Yedlin, Robinson, Miazga, Tolkin; Sands, A. Morris; Roldan, Busio, Vazquez; Cowell.

Jamaica probable lineup

Brandon Cover and Coniah Boyce-Clarke, two members of the Jamaican team, are both hoping to make their senior national team debut at this event. They have selected 68-cap veteran Adrian Mariappa as their most seasoned player.

Jamaica predicted XI:

Blake; Brown, Mariappa, King, Bell; Richards, Russell, Lambert, Parris; Nicholson, Burke.