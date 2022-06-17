The USMNT and St. Kitts and Nevis will face each other at Estadio Nacional on Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Find out here when, where and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Here you can find all you need to know, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this Group E soccer match in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

This will only be their second overall meeting. As expected, the United States are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a win on their previous occasion. Saint Kitts and Nevis are yet to grab a triumph so far, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 24, 2017, and it ended in a comfortable 4-1 victory for the Stars and Stripes. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the U-20 Championship for Concacaf.

USMNT vs St. Kitts and Nevis: Date

The 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group E Matchday 1 game between USMNT and St. Kitts and Nevis will be played on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa.

USMNT vs St. Kitts and Nevis: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch USMNT vs St. Kitts and Nevis in CONCACAF U-20 Championship 2022

The game to be played between USMNT and St. Kitts and Nevis will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.