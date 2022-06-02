The United States Men’s National Team welcomes Uruguay to Children’s Mercy Park in an international friendly ahead of Qatar 2022. Check out here when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it.

The United States Men’s National Team continues to prepare for a much anticipated return to a FIFA World Cup. This time, the USA will face Uruguay in an international friendly with the sights set on Qatar 2022. Check out here the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV.

Gregg Berhalter’s boys got the job done by booking a ticket to Qatar, but the biggest challenge is still upon them. The USA were drawn into the same group than England, Irak and the winner of Wales-Ukraine.

On the other hand, La Celeste had to sweat but they eventually sealed a place in the World Cup as well. Diego Alonso did a great job by getting Uruguay back on track on time. Knowing that Portugal, Ghana, and South Korea will be in their group in Qatar, now they must make sure of arriving at full strength.

USMNT vs Uruguay: Date

The United States Men’s National Soccer Team and Uruguay will face each other in an international friendly on Sunday, June 5, at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

USMNT vs Uruguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 5 PM

CT: 4 PM

MT: 3 PM

PT: 2 PM

TV channel to watch USMNT vs Uruguay

The international friendly to be played between the USMNT and Uruguay will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV. Other options: Univision, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, FOX Network, Univision NOW, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, and Foxsports.com.