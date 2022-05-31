Uruguay’s all-time leading goal scorer will not take part in La Celeste’s next batch of friendly matches, find out why.

Luis Suarez is still one of the world’s best strikers and for Uruguay, the 35-year-old still packs a big punch. Suarez scored clutch goals for Uruguay during World Cup qualification in Conmebol and is the nation’s all-time leading scorer in Conmebol World Cup qualifying.

Suarez has an outstanding 68 goals in 132 appearances for La Celeste, now Diego Alonso’s side will head to the United States without “The Predator” for their matches against Mexico, USMNT in the U.S. and an opponent to be named later in Montevideo.

In Uruguay’s striker line Alonso has called in Edinson Cavani, high priced Darwin Núñez, Diego Rossi, and the return of Maxi Gómez. Here is the reason why Luis Suarez did not make the trip with Uruguay for these friendlies.

Why did Luis Suarez not travel with Uruguay?

According to the AUF, the Uruguayan soccer federation, the striker was left off of the squad for two reasons to recuperate from a long European season as well as let Suarez concentrate on finding a new club.

Suarez recently announced that he would not return with Atlético Madrid after winning LaLiga with the club two seasons ago. Suarez has offers from many teams around the world, but the Uruguayan would like to continue his career in Europe with Ajax, Inter Milan, and Aston Villa being the rumored destinations.