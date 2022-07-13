The USWNT and Costa Rica will clash on Thursday at the Estadio Universitario in the Semi-Finals of the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship. Check out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

USWNT vs Costa Rica: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship in the US

The United States will face Costa Rica at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza in the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Semi-Finals on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 6:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this CONCACAF W Championship decisive soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

This will be their 14th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the United States women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all of the previous 13 occasions. Costa Rica are yet to celebrate a win, while no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on February 4, 2020, when the Stars and Stripes torpedoed Costa Rica with a final result of 6-0 in the Olympic Qualifications. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

USWNT vs Costa Rica: Match Information

Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario, San Nicolas de los Garza

Live Stream: Paramount+ (free trial)

USWNT vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

USWNT vs Costa Rica: Storylines

USWNT ended on top of Group A with nine points won in three matches. On the other hand, Costa Rica finished in second place on the Group B table with six points after three games played.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 9, 2008, when USWNT cruised past Costa Rica with a final result of 3-0 in the Olympic Qualifiers. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which one of the two teams will go to the Grand Final.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free USWNT vs Costa Rica in the U.S.

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Semi-Finals game between USWNT and Costa Rica, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio Universitario, will be broadcast on Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States. Other options are CBS Sports Network, ViX.

USWNT vs Costa Rica: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the USWNT vs Costa Rica matchup. However, judging by the USA's form, we can expect them to claim a comfortable win.