The United States will face Mexico at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza on Matchday 3 of the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship. Here you will find when and how to watch this unique Group A soccer match or live stream free in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

This will be their 22nd overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the United States women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 19 occasions so far; Mexico have grabbed only two wins to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on July 5, 2021, when the Stars and Stripes torpedoed La Tri with a final result of 4-0 in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

USWNT vs Mexico: Date

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Group A Matchday 3 game between USWNT and Mexico will be played on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza.

USWNT vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USWNT vs Mexico for CONCACAF W Championship 2022

The game to be played between the USA and Mexico will be broadcast on Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States. Another option is ViX.