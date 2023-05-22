Argentina U-20 will play against Guatemala U-20 this Tuesday, May 23 for Matchday 2 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The debut of Argentina U-20, despite certain complications, was positive with a 2-1 victory against what were possibly the most difficult rivals in the group, Uzbekistan U-20. It allowed them to take the lead and now they want to secure their ticket to the round of 16.
To do this, they will have to beat Guatemala U-20, who, unlike the Argentines, could not start their participation in this World Cup in the best way. It was a 1-0 defeat against New Zealand U-20. That’s why now they need a win, or at least a draw to reach the last Matchday with a chance to qualify.
Argentina U-20 vs Guatemala U-20: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 11:00 PM
France: 11:00 PM
Greece: 12:00 AM (May 24)
Guatemala: 3:00 PM
Honduras: 3:00 PM
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (May 24)
Israel: 12:00 PM (May 24)
Mexico: 3:00 PM
Morocco: 11:00 PM
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 1:00 AM (May 24)
South Africa: 12:00 PM (May 24)
UAE: 1:00 AM (May 24)
United States: 5:00 PM (ET)
Argentina U-20 vs Guatemala U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Canada: TSN+, TSN1, RDS App
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe, Molotov, L’Equipe Web, Free
Greece: ERT 3
Guatemala: Tigo Sports Guatemala, TUDN
Indonesia: Vidio, Moji
International: FIFA+
Israel: Sports 1
Mexico: VIX+, TUDN Live, TUDN
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com.