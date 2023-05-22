Argentina U-20 vs Guatemala U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Argentina U-20 will play against Guatemala U-20 this Tuesday, May 23 for Matchday 2 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The debut of Argentina U-20, despite certain complications, was positive with a 2-1 victory against what were possibly the most difficult rivals in the group, Uzbekistan U-20. It allowed them to take the lead and now they want to secure their ticket to the round of 16.

To do this, they will have to beat Guatemala U-20, who, unlike the Argentines, could not start their participation in this World Cup in the best way. It was a 1-0 defeat against New Zealand U-20. That’s why now they need a win, or at least a draw to reach the last Matchday with a chance to qualify.

Argentina U-20 vs Guatemala U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Greece: 12:00 AM (May 24)

Guatemala: 3:00 PM

Honduras: 3:00 PM

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (May 24)

Israel: 12:00 PM (May 24)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 AM (May 24)

South Africa: 12:00 PM (May 24)

UAE: 1:00 AM (May 24)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Argentina U-20 vs Guatemala U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN+, TSN1, RDS App

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe, Molotov, L’Equipe Web, Free

Greece: ERT 3

Guatemala: Tigo Sports Guatemala, TUDN

Indonesia: Vidio, Moji

International: FIFA+

Israel: Sports 1

Mexico: VIX+, TUDN Live, TUDN

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com.