Video: Cristiano Ronaldo in shock after not being named the MVP of the Final

Competitiveness is a word that perfectly describes Cristiano Ronaldo, and he proved it in the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup Final. The Portuguese striker was left shocked after surprisingly not being named the MVP of the game despite his incredible performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo won his first title with Al Nassr by defeating Al Hilal in the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup Final. The striker had an amazing game, scoring the two goals with which his team got the victory.

The former Manchester United player celebrated alongside his teammates. However, despite his efforts, his performance wasn’t enough to secure the Most Valuable Player award, leaving him in disbelief.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible reaction after not being named the MVP of the Final

Cristiano Ronaldo always wants to win every single title and award on his way. Now, he was ebale to lift his first trophy with Al Nassar by defeating Al Hilal with a final 2-1 score in the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup Final.

The Portuguese forward scored both goals for his team, playing a crucial role in securing the title. However, the competition’s authorities didn’t deem it sufficient for winning the MVP award, which instead went to Al Hilal’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

After realizing that he hadn’t been named the MVP of the Final, Cristiano Ronaldo was left stunned. The team’s captain, who had scored two goals, responded by crossing his arms and laughing upon receiving the news.