Following the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the first season for Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr was a total dissapointment. However, at the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, the Portuguese player is close of achieving glory for millions of fans at Saudi Arabia.

It’s important to remember that Cristiano hasn’t been able to lift a trophy there. Not so long ago, Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League behind Al Ittihad and had early exits in other tournaments such as the King Cup and the Saudi Super Cup. That might suddenly change.

The new season has started and Cristiano Ronaldo could deliver one of the most prestigious titles to Al Nassr. In a moment where everything he does is compared with Lionel Messi at MLS, the legend has been epic.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores another goal at Arab Club Champions Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo led his team to the final in the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. In minute 75′, the star converted a penalty kick to put the final score of 1-0 against Al-Shorta of Iraq.

Cristiano has been superb scoring in consecutive games facing Zamalek in the group stage, Raja Casablanca in the quarterfinals and now another tremendous piece in the semifinals.

Now, Al Nassr will face the winner of the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab. The final of the regional tournament is now set to be inevitable played with two teams of Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Club Champions Cup is a tournament in which the participants are the 37 best teams from the Arab World. That’s why there are clubs from Asia and also from Africa.