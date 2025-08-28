Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after losing final with message ahead of Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League debut

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wait for silverware with Al Nassr continues. Since joining the Saudi club in late 2022, the Portuguese star has yet to lift a trophy, and his latest chance slipped away in the Saudi Super Cup final.

Al Nassr came close to lifting the Saudi Super Cup against Al Ahli, with Cristiano Ronaldo opening the scoring from the penalty spot. However, the match ended 2–2, and Al Ahli went on to claim the trophy with a 5–3 victory in the shootout.

With the final now behind them, Al Nassr will turn the page quickly as they open their Saudi Pro League campaign at home against Al Taawoun FC on Friday, August 29. Ahead of the season opener, Ronaldo shared a heartfelt message to Al Nassr supporters on Instagram.

“Tomorrow, the league begins. We’ve trained. We’re ready. But we can’t do it alone… we need you. We’ll be there giving it everything we’ve got. Fighting for the badge, for the team, for every one of you. Will you be there with us all the way? Let’s make it unforgettable,” Ronaldo wrote.

Cristiano Ronaldo could lose an important teammate

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo could lose a key defensive teammate ahead of next season. Spanish center back Aymeric Laporte, a Champions League winner with Manchester City, is reportedly set to return to Athletic Club in LaLiga.

However, Al Nassr reportedly anticipated this possibility with Laporte—who had also drawn interest from Olympique Marseille—and moved to strengthen their backline by signing Iñigo Martinez from Barcelona.

Reports from Saudi Arabia also suggest that Al Nassr have no plans to step away from the transfer market, with the club targeting another attacking option to support Cristiano Ronaldo.

Olympique Marseille’s Mason Greenwood has been identified as the top candidate by manager Jorge Jesus, which would add to an already star-studded frontline featuring Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, and Kingsley Coman.