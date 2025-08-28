Lionel Messi reaches third final with Inter Miami: How many has Cristiano Ronaldo played with Al Nassr?

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami come off a huge victory against Orlando City in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals, securing their place in the tournament final. The Argentine now has the chance to claim his third trophy with the club, reaching his third final. This naturally raises the question: how many finals has Cristiano Ronaldo reached with Al Nassr ?

Messi has had an immediate and remarkable impact on Inter Miami, guiding them to three finals in just two seasons—a record-setting achievement in the club’s history. His first final came in the 2023 Leagues Cup, where he led the team to a historic victory over the Nashville SC.

The second final Messi reached was the 2023 U.S. Open Cup final, but the outcome was different. Despite a brilliant semifinal performance against FC Cincinnati, where he provided two assists, an injury kept him out of the final against Houston Dynamo. Without Messi on the field, Inter Miami fell 2-1, missing the opportunity to claim a second trophy that season.

In 2024, Messi guided Inter Miami in their campaign in the Concacaf Champions Cup, a key continental tournament. Although the club did not reach the final, their run to the quarterfinals — where they were eliminated by Monterrey from Liga MX — highlighted their ability to compete at the highest level in the region. That same year, Inter Miami did capture the Supporters’ Shield.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after winning the Leagues Cup Semifinal against Orlando City.

How many finals has Cristiano Ronaldo reached with Al Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Al Nassr in January 2023 generated immense excitement, with hopes that the Portuguese superstar would lead the club to multiple trophies. His first final with Al Nassr came in the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, presenting his first major opportunity to lift silverware with the squad.

In an epic showdown against Al-Hilal, the club’s fiercest rival, Ronaldo starred decisively. Despite playing with ten men for much of the match, he scored twice, including the game-winner in extra time. This legendary performance not only secured the title for Al Nassr but also delivered Ronaldo’s first trophy (though not official) in Saudi Arabian soccer.

However, success was not mirrored in other competitions. Ronaldo’s tenure with Al Nassr has also seen disappointment in two other major finals. One was the 2024 King’s Cup final against Al-Hilal, a tense encounter that ended in a penalty shootout loss.

Al Nassr recently fell short in the 2025 Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Ahli, losing again on penalties despite Ronaldo scoring from the spot during regulation. These two defeats, alongside his earlier triumph, illustrate a duality in Ronaldo’s time with the club: while he has proven capable of being decisive in critical moments, he has also experienced the frustration of falling just short of titles.

