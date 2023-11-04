Cristiano Ronaldo is having a spectacular second season with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. After a disappointing first campaign in which he couldn’t win any trophies, the Portuguese star is on a mission.

A few months ago, the legend helped his team secure the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. Furthermore, after surviving a dramatic playoff to reach the group stage, Al Nassr have become one of the favorites in the AFC Champions League.

Meanwhile, in the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano looks impressive. After a complicated start with two losses, Al Nassr are back in the title race, and this Saturday, CR7 was once again the hero.

In the 26th minute of the game against Al Khaleej, the star unleashed a fearsome right-footed shot into the top corner to give his team the lead. He now, he has 12 goals in the league. It’s all happening in a moment where everything he does is meticulously compared with Lionel Messi.