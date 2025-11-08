Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores penalty for Al Nassr vs Neom SC

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his stellar form for Al Nassr, calmly converting a penalty against Neom SC on matchday 8 of the Saudi Pro League. The goal marked his 9th of the season and the 953rd of his professional career, edging him closer to the historic 1,000-goal milestone that has defined his legacy.

Ronaldo’s strike also represented his 100th goal involvement in the Saudi Pro League, including 83 goals and 17 assists in just 85 appearances. His efficiency and consistent impact have made him a game-changer for the Riyadh-based club since joining the league.

Al Nassr came into the match after a 4-0 win over GOA in the AFC Cup earlier this week, carrying momentum into their domestic campaign. With 21 points, the team sits atop the Saudi Pro League standings and is determined to maintain its position at the summit.

Can Neom SC withstand Ronaldo’s threat?

Neom SC, meanwhile, entered the match following a 3-2 victory against Al Kholood Club. Sitting 13th with 13 points, they faced a daunting task against a side led by one of soccer’s most prolific scorers. Ronaldo’s presence and lethal finishing ability posed a constant challenge for the visitors throughout the game.

The goal added to Ronaldo’s already remarkable tally for 2025, making it his 37th of the year. His continued scoring output underscores why he remains one of the most feared and respected forwards in world soccer, even in the later stages of his career.

Al Nassr will aim to build on this victory as they continue their campaign in the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Cup. With Ronaldo in top form, the club is well-positioned to stay at the top and challenge for multiple titles this season, while Neom SC will look to regroup and climb the standings in the weeks ahead.

