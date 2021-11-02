The drought is over. Lionel Messi scored a brilliant goal to get on the scoresheet for the first time as a PSG player during their Champions League clash against Manchester City. Check out the goal here.

Messi extends PSG's lead over Man City, scores first goal in Paris

He's done it. Paris Saint-Germain were in control of the game only by one goal and, with almost 10 minutes for the final whistle, Messi made a great play with Kylian Mbappe to get on the scoresheet. Check out the video of his goal.

PSG fans have finally celebrated a goal from the renowned forward and they expect to witness many more of these kinds of goals from now on. Messi took a huge monkey off his shoulders and now he can play more calmly.