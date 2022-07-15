Former rivals turned out to be good teammates as Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have been on the same side since joining Paris Saint-Germain. In fact, the good relationship they now have at PSG has been reflected in a preseason friendly.

For years, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos were on opposite sides. While the Argentine star was deeply identified with FC Barcelona, the Spanish center-back became a Real Madrid icon.

On top of that, the fact that Messi was an offensive player while Ramos played in defense created an even bigger rivalry between them. Consequently, they had a duel of their own in every Clasico, sometimes leading to heated exchanges on the pitch.

But at the end of the day, we're talking about professional players whose careers can take a huge twist. It didn't matter too much if they were rivals in the past, PSG acquired both of them in the summer of 2021 and they seem to get along since then. If not, look at what happened in a preseason friendly.

Watch: Lionel Messi wins a penalty, gives it to Sergio Ramos

Soccer fans were shocked to see Messi and Ramos in the same team after watching them face each other for so many years in La Liga. They used to be bitter rivals, but life eventually saw them be in the same side.

Far from having any hard feelings, their relationship seems to be great since they moved to Paris. Not only they have mutual respect, but they also seem to trust each other to make big decisions on the field.

In a preseason friendly against Quevilly-Rouen, Messi won a penalty and let Ramos take it to extend the team's lead. The game would have gone unnoticed if it weren't for this particular situation. Watch the foul and the subsequent spot-kick:

Both Messi and Ramos struggled in their first year in France. While the Argentine's performances left a lot to be desired, the Spanish star spent much of the season on the sidelines due to injury. Now they have an opportunity to bounce back together.