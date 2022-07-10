Paul Pogba seems to have forgotten about his Man U fans, he no longer wants to know anything about them, much less sign his ex-team's jerseys. Check here the full video.

Paul Pogba played for Manchester United from 2016 until June 2022 when the team announced that he was leaving the club. But aside from playing for Manchester United the team played for Juventus from 2012 to the 2016 season.

During his stay with the Manchester United he scored 29 goals in 154 games while for Juventus Pogba scored 28 goals in 124 games. His production with the Italian team was better than playing in England.

Nothing is clear yet about his future, but it is likely that Pogba will stay in England although there is also a small chance that he will join Neymar, Messi and Mbappe to play in Ligue 1.

Video: Paul Pogba didn't want to sign a Manchester United jersey

The video is short but clearly seen when Paul Pogba says 'No' with his hand when a fan shows him a Manchester United jersey. But Pogba signed the other Juventus jerseys during his meeting with the fans.

Pogba is also a world champion after winning the 2018 World Cup playing for France, in addition to other individual awards such as Golden Boy, Bravo Aard, FIFA World Cup Best Young Playe, UEFA Team of the Year, among others.