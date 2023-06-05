Alianza Lima will play against Atletico Mineiro in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Alianza Lima vs Atletico Mineiro online free in the US on Fubo]

Group G of this Copa Libertadores 2023 is one of the most interesting, since with only two Matchdays to go until the end of the group stage, the four teams have chances to qualify for the round of 16. In fact, between the last and the leaders is only a difference of 3 points.

That is why in these two final games each point and, above all, each victory is of great importance. The locals Alianza Lima, with 4 points, need a victory to reach the final Matchday with a chance of being in the top 2. However, they face a tough opponent like Atletico Mineiro, who have 6 points and also want their place in the round of 16.

When will Alianza Lima vs Atletico Mineiro be played?

The game for the Matchday 5 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Alianza Lima and Atletico Mineiro at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Lima, Peru will be played this Tuesday, June 6 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Alianza Lima vs Atletico Mineiro: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Alianza Lima vs Atletico Mineiro in the US

This Matchday 5 game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Alianza Lima and Atletico Mineiro will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA.