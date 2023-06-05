Boca Juniors will play against Colo Colo in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Boca Juniors want to be the leaders of their group, and for this they know that they must win this game to be able to share for that first place against Deportivo Pereira in the final Matchday. Both have 7 points, although the Argentine team has a better goal difference (+2, while the Colombians have +1).

The “Xeneizes” have the advantage of playing this Matchday at home, but they will have to face a tough team like Colo Colo, who also only serves victory. Although the tie would leave them with chances, depending on other results, it would be a great risk, so it is best to secure the 3 points.

When will Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo be played?

The game for the Matchday 5 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Boca Juniors and Colo Colo at the La Bombonera in La Boca, Argentina will be played this Tuesday, June 6 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo in the US

This Matchday 5 game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Boca Juniors and Colo Colo will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.