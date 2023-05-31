Watch Arsenal vs Boca Juniors online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Arsenal and Boca Juniorswill meet at Estadio Julio Humberto Grondona in Avellaneda on Matchday 19 of the 2023 Argentine League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream the Argentine Primera Division soccer match in the US.

This will only be their seventh league meeting. No surprises here as Boca Juniors are the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning five games so far; Arsenal de Sarandi have not celebrated a victory to this day, and the remaining match ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 6, 2022, and it ended in a 2-1 win for the Xeneize at home at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 Argentine League season.

When will Arsenal vs Boca Juniors be played?

The 2022-23 Argentine Primera Division Round 19 game between Arsenal and Boca Juniors will be played on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Estadio Julio Humberto Grondona in Avellaneda.

Arsenal vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Boca Juniors

The match to be played between Arsenal and Boca Juniors in the 19th round of the Argentine League 2023 season, will be broadcast on Paramount+in the United States. Other options are TyC Sports International, Fanatiz, AFA Play.