Arsenal will try to get a second win in two games on Saturday when they host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium for Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream the game. If you live in Canada, you can tune in to FuboTV.

The Gunners coached by Mikel Arteta started the new English league season with the right foot by clinching a 2-0 away win over Crystal Palace. Now, Arsenal will be looking for their second victory this season and first one at home.

Meanwhile, Leicester City failed to start the 2022-2023 Premier League season with a win and only managed to get a 2-2 home draw with Brentford. Brendan Rodgers' side wasted a 2-0 lead and the visitors tied the game with two second-half goals.

Arsenal vs Leicester City: Date

The match between Arsenal and Leciester City for Marchday 2 of the 2022-2023 Premier League season will be played on Saturday, August 13, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal vs Leicester City: Kick-off time in Canada

PDT: 7:00 AM

MDT: 8:00 AM

CDT: 9:00 AM

EDT: 10:00 AM

ADT: 11:00 AM

NDT: 11:30 AM

Arsenal vs Leicester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Canada

The Arsenal vs Leicester City game to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London for the second round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season will be broadcast in Canada by FuboTV.