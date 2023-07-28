Austin FC and FC Juarez face against each other in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Austin FC vs FC Juarez in the US on Apple TV]

The South 1 group already has a team qualified for the next round, and it is none other than Mazatlan, who managed to secure 5 points out of 6 possible, allowing them to maintain their lead. Consequently, this game becomes decisive.

Both teams have the chance to advance to the next round, but it depends on their performance in this match. Although Juarez have 1 point, and Austin no points, the winner will qualify either by victory in the regular 90 minutes or through a penalty shootout. Undoubtedly, this will be a game of enormous intensity and significance.

When will Austin FC vs FC Juarez be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Austin FC and FC Juarez will be played this Saturday, July 29 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Austin FC vs FC Juarez: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Austin FC vs FC Juarez in the US

This Matchday 3 game of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Austin FC and FC Juarez will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.