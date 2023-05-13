Boca Juniors will play against Belgrano in what will be the Matchday 16 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

[Watch Boca Juniors vs Belgrano online in the US on Fanatiz]

The last Boca Juniors Matchday was involved in controversy. In the “Superclasico” against their archrivals River Plate, everything looked like it would end 0-0 and the teams would simply distribute points. However, in the final minutes, at the request of VAR, River was awarded a penalty with which they won the derby.

That sparked protests and there were even attacks by players from both teams, leaving several players with red card as a balance. Now, the “Xeneizes” seek to leave all this behind and concentrate on their game against Belgrano, who occupy 6th place in the standings and are very close to the first places they seek to reach.

When will Boca Juniors vs Belgrano be played?

The Matchday 16 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Boca Juniors and Belgrano will be played at the La Bombonera this Sunday, May 14 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Belgrano: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Belgrano

This Matchday 16 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Boca Juniors and Belgrano will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+.