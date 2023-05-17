Chivas and Club America meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. The home team are underdogs but they are willing to do anything to win. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Chivas eliminated Atlas thanks to the aggregate score but they had serious problems to win that round of games against a favorite.

Club America are big favorites to reach the final but they must win two games that seem easy with an underdog team that struggled to start the current season.

When will Chivas vs Club America be played?

Chivas and Club America play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Thursday, May 18 at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. The visitors are likely to score the first goal of the game.

Chivas vs Club America: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Club America in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Chivas and Club America at the Estadio AKRON in Zapopan on Thursday, May 18, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW.