Haiti will come against Qatar at NRG Stadium in Houston in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Group B Matchday 1 soccer match in the US.

[Watch Haiti vs Qatar online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their second overall meeting. At the moment, Haiti are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, managing win in their only clash so far. Qatar are yet to claim a win, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their only duel took place on November 18, 2010, when the Haitian players won with a plain 1-0 in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 edition of the Gold Cup.

When will Haiti vs Qatar be played?

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group B Matchday 1 game between Haiti and Qatar will be played on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Haiti vs Qatar: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Haiti vs Qatar

The match to be played between Haiti and Qatar in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the United States. Other options are Fox Sports App, FOXsports.com, TUDN, FOX Sports 1.