Internacional and Independiente Medellin meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estádio José Pinheiro Borda in Porto Alegre. The visitors want to win this last game against the other big favorite within the group. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Internacional are very close to the Knockout Stage but they couldn’t do anything to prevent Independiente Medellin from dominating the Group B standings, this will be the last chance to win the first spot.

Independiente Medellin are in the 1st spot of the standings with only 10 points, they have a winning record of 3-1-1 while Internacional are in the second spot with 9 points.

When will Internacional vs Independiente Medellin be played?

Internacional and Independiente Medellin play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, June 28 at Estádio José Pinheiro Borda in Porto Alegre. It is likely that the home team will try to win this game at all costs to get the first spot in the standings.

Internacional vs Independiente Medellin: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Internacional vs Independiente Medellin in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Internacional and Independiente Medellin at the Estádio José Pinheiro Borda in Porto Alegre on Wednesday, June 28, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español.