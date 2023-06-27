Libertad and Atletico Mineiro meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción. The home team must score a lot of goals if they want to steal the second spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Libertad are in the third spot of the Group G standings with 6 points, they aspire to steal the second spot (Atletico Mineiro) but due to their goal difference of -1 they have to score several goals to overcome the second spot that has +2 G.D.

Atletico Mineiro are the owners of the second spot that Libertad wants to steal, they have 9 points and recently won a 1-0 against Alianza Lima. But during the second game within the group they lost 0-1 against Libertad at home.

When will Libertad vs Atletico Mineiro be played?

Libertad and Atletico Mineiro play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Tuesday, June 27 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción. This is likely to be one of the heaviest games of the day.

Libertad vs Atletico Mineiro: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Libertad vs Atletico Mineiro in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Libertad and Atletico Mineiro at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción on Tuesday, June 27, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.