Watch Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Liga MX is back with a thrilling matchup between Mazatlan and Cruz Azul as the tournament almost reaches its halfway point. The game will be played on Friday, September 15 at Estadio Mazatlan in Sinaloa.

[Watch Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul for FREE on Fubo]

Mazatlan are having another bad season with four points after seven matches. They’ve only scored five goals. It’s important to remember their main target is to avoid being the worst team of the year in the quotient table. If not, a massive $4.5 million fine is waiting.

Meanwhile, Cruz Azul have lived a roller-coaster. Ricardo Tuca Ferreti was fired as coach after the 2023 Leagues Cup and Joaquin Moreno is slowly trying to revert the situation. After a surprising win at Monterrey, La Maquina lost against their archrival Club America.

When will Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul be played?

Cruz Azul will face Mazatlan on Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 on Friday, September 15 at 8:50 PM (ET) in Sinaloa.

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:50 PM

CT: 7:50 PM

MT: 6:50 PM

PT: 5:50 PM

How to watch Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul in the US

The game between Mazatlan and Cruz Azul will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to enjoy the match in the United States are TUDN USA, TUDN.com and TUDN App.