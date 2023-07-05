Almost nobody expected to see Mexico and Costa Rica face each other so early in the knockout stages of the 2023 Gold Cup. However, in a shocking turn of events, a great rivalry in CONCACAF is ready for another historic episode.

Mexico are living a very tough moment. After a massive failure at the 2022 World Cup, Gerardo Martino was out as coach and Diego Cocca took over. However, just after four months, hehas been also sacked and Jaime Lozano is the interim for the tournament. Though they finished in first place of Group B, the famous Tri suffered a humiliating 1-0 loss in the last match against Qatar.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica keep struggling in a clear period of transition between generations. The old glory days seem to be over and they suffered a lot to claim second place behind Panama in Group C of the Gold Cup. Now, Luis Fernando Suarez and his players are huge underdogs.

When will Mexico vs Costa Rica be played?

In a very long-awaited matchup of the knockout stages at the 2023 Gold Cup, Mexico will play against Costa Rica on Saturday, July 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mexico vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

