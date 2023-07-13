Watch Mexico vs Panama online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 Gold Cup Final

The stakes will be higher than ever when Mexico and Panama battle it out for the ultimate glory in the 2023 Gold Cup final, with both teams aiming to get their hands on the coveted trophy. Here, find out everything you need to know about this exciting game.

El Tri managed to leave behind some turmoil within the federation before the tournament started. Interim coach Jaime Lozano led his nation to a first-place finish in Group B, and his team later took down Costa Rica and Jamaica to make the final.

Los Canaleros, on the other hand, aim to pull off another shock after knocking out host nation USA on penalties. Thomas Christiansen’s men had previously beaten Qatar after winning Group C. Will they produce another upset to lift the trophy?

When will Mexico vs Panama be played?

Mexico and Panama will face each other on Sunday, July 16, at 7:30 PM (ET) at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. El Tri arrive as strong favorites, but Los Canaleros want to prove the doubters wrong.

Mexico vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Panama in the US

The 2023 Gold Cup final to be played between Mexico and Panama will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: ViX, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, Univision.