Nacional and Boca Juniors meet today in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Gran Parque Central in Montevideo. Boca Juniors were dominant during the group stage and they are big favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Boca Juniors had no mercy during the group stage, despite the fact that they did not have a perfect record, they won 4 games, tied one and lost another for a total of 13 points, being the only Group F team with more than ten points.

Nacional did not win their group since three teams from that group were fighting hard to reach the knockout stage and in the end Nacional stayed with the second spot with 11 points, while Internacional with 12 points and Independiente Medellin 10 points.

When will Nacional vs Boca Juniors be played?

Nacional and Boca Juniors play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, August 2 at Estadio Gran Parque Central in Montevideo. This is likely to be one of the heaviest games of the day in the tournament.

Nacional vs Boca Juniors: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Nacional vs Boca Juniors in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Nacional and Boca Juniors at the Estadio Gran Parque Central in Montevideo on Wednesday, August 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is beIN SPORTS CONNECT.