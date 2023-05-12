New York Red Bulls will play against New York City FC in what will be the Matchday 12 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is one of the most interesting games that Matchday 12 will have, not because two of the strongest teams of the season are playing, but because it is a new edition of the New York Derby, the game that faces teams from that city against each other.

In the case of New York City FC, with 15 points they are currently in the qualification zone for the Playoffs, although a bit far from the top of the standings. New York RB‘s situation isn’t much better. In fact, they are the worst team in the Eastern Conference and they are looking for a victory that will allow them to get out of the bottom.

When will New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC be played?

The game for the Matchday 12 of the 2023 MLS between New York Red Bulls and New York City FC at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey will be played this Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 PM (ET).

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC

This 2023 MLS game between New York Red Bulls and New York City FC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV. Other options: SiriusXM FC.