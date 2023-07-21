Portland Timbers and San Jose earthquakes will face each other in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 League Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The upcoming duel between the San Jose Earthquakes and the Portland Timbers adds an extra layer of intrigue to the League Cup, being an MLS matchup and featuring two teams from the same Conference. Their familiarity with each other’s playing styles and strengths heightens the excitement surrounding this clash, as both teams are well aware of the potential threat their rival poses.

San Jose Earthquakes, currently positioned 5th in the MLS Western Conference, will be looking to maintain their strong form and secure a vital victory in this competition. On the other hand, the Portland Timbers, although not qualifying for the postseason yet, are eager to bridge the gap of only 6 points that separate them from their rivals in this crucial game.

When will Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes will be played this Saturday, July 22 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes in the US

This Matchday 1 game of the 2023 League Cup group stage between Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision.