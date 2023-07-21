Philadelphia Union will face Tijuana in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 League Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The stage is set for the debut of a highly anticipated team in the League Cup 2023, with the Philadelphia Union aiming to make a strong impact. Their impressive season in MLS, currently ranking third in the Eastern Conference and fourth in overall points, has elevated expectations for their performance in this tournament.

However, the road to success won’t be easy as they face formidable rivals like Tijuana. Despite a mixed start in Liga MX, with one win, one draw, and one loss, Tijuana remains determined to turn their fortunes around in this competition. As a result, the clash between Philadelphia Union and Tijuana promises to be an intense encounter, with both teams vying for a spot in the final stages of the tournament.

When will Philadelphia Union vs Tijuana be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage Philadelphia Union and Tijuana will be played this Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Philadelphia Union vs Tijuana: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Tijuana in the US

This Matchday 1 game of the 2023 League Cup group stage between Philadelphia Union and Tijuana will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision.