Watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL meet in the 2023 LIGA MX Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de México. The home team lost a recent game that ended their winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 LIGA MX Apertura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL online free in the US on Fubo]

Pumas UNAM lost a recent game against FC Juarez 1-4 in what was a blow after enjoying a winning streak of one win and three draws.

Tigres UANL do not know what it is to lose a game, they have two recent victories against Leon 1-0 and against Necaxa 3-0. During the first two weeks of the 2023 Apertura tournament they drew against Puebla and FC Juarez.

When will Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL be played?

Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL play for the 2023 LIGA MX Apertura on Sunday, August 27 at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de México. The visitors know how to win on the road, but the home team wants to avoid another loss.

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL in the US

This game for the 2023 LIGA MX Apertura, Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL at the Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de México on Sunday, August 27, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.