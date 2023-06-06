River Plate will receive Fluminense in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

With only two games to go in the group stage, River Plate find themselves in the least expected place: last in the standings, even surpassed by Sporting Cristal. Martin Demichelis‘s team have not had it easy in the first 4 Matchdays, but they have 2 games left at home and they hope to reverse their situation.

For that they must beat Fluminense, who beat them 5-1 in the first game in Brazil. The Brazilian team is the main candidate to be leaders of the group D, with the 3 points in El Monumental, they could become so depending on what happens with The Strongest.

When will River Plate vs Fluminense be played?

The game for the Matchday 5 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group stage between River Plate and Fluminense at the El Monumental in Belgrano, Argentina will be played this Wednesday, June 7 at 8:30 PM (ET).

River Plate vs Fluminense: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Fluminense in the US

This Matchday 5 game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group stage between River Plate and Fluminense will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.