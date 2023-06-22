The 2023 Argentine League will have River Plate trying to extend the lead against Instituto on Matchday 21. This game will take place at Estadio Monumental. Read more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

[Watch River Plate vs Instituto online in the US on Paramount+]

River Plate are the best team in the tournament with a big margin over their followers. Their current lead is seven points, but they want to get a bigger advantage. They have a three-game winning streak that boosts their possibilities.

Instituto are in the quest of avoiding relegation. They started the season well, but they have been in a bad run lately that costed them a lot of positions. Their poor present is formed by no wins in the last four matchdays.

When will River Plate vs Instituto be played?

River Plate will play Instituto on Matchday 21 of the 2023 Argentine League this Thursday, June 22. The game will be played at Estadio Monumental.

River Plate vs Instituto: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:45 PM

CT: 5:45 PM

MT: 4:45 PM

PT: 3:45 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Instituto in the US

The game between River Plate and Instituto on Matchday 21 of the 2023 Argentine League will be available to watch or live stream on Paramount+ in the US. VIX+ is the other option.