Tigres UANL will receive Club Leon in what will be the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Club Leon online free in the US on Fubo]

The start of the Apertura 2023 season has been somewhat unsatisfactory for Tigres UANL. While they have managed to avoid defeat, they have also been unable to secure a win. In their first two games of the tournament, they have drawn both matches. Therefore, they will now be eager to secure their first victory and turn their fortunes around.

Their opponents, Club Leon, have experienced a recovery after a poor start to the tournament. Following a 2-1 defeat against Chivas Guadalajara, they bounced back with an impressive 4-0 victory against Pachuca on Matchday 2. Naturally, they aim to maintain the momentum from their previous game, although they are aware that it won’t be an easy task against Tigres.

When will Tigres UANL vs Club Leon be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Tigres UANL and Club Leon will be played this Saturday, July 15 at 11:05 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Club Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Club Leon

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Tigres UANL and Club Leon will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.