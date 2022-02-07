The former England international and now coach admits that ‘self-binges’ almost took what was most important to him, his family.

Wayne Rooney was a fantastic soccer player, even during his time in MLS the former England international showed his brilliance on the pitch. Still, behind all that talent there are also a lot of personal issues that almost ruined Wayne Rooney’s career.

In a report by The Sun, Rooney had admitted to two-day drinking benders by himself when he played at Manchester United. The now 36-year-old looks back on what happened and knows the error of his ways, “There have been mistakes in the past, which I have always held my hands up to. When tough moments have come up, we have spoken about them and figured out how we’re going to get through it. The first thing you see is her (wife Coleen) forgiving some of the stuff I’ve done but then we’ve always been open about it and figured out what is best for us as a family.”

Rooney was the subject of more controversy in July when hotel photos of him appeared alongside women in which Rooney appeared intoxicated. His wife Coleen has forgiven her husband for many issues over the years.

Wayne Rooney on his drinking

“Coleen could see it coming every time. I’d say, ‘F*** it’ and go out and make silly mistakes.” Although Rooney did assure his fans that while he had a drinking problem, he was never alcohol dependent, "No problems. I still have a drink now and again. Not like I used to. Not like when I was playing. It’s well in control. It was never at a stage where I thought I was an alcoholic.”

During his time in Major League Soccer, Rooney did not escape controversy, the Manchester United great was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport in Loudoun County, Virginia in December of 2018. Rooney was charged with public intoxication and use of profanity in public. He was fined $25 and had to pay $91 in costs before being released on bail. The incident was swept under the rug by MLS and DC United.

Rooney’s greatest legacy to MLS aside from his play on the pitch was his statement in an interview with ESPN claiming that MLS American players were underpaid and that the league needed to improve average salaries for young American and roster players.