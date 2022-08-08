DC United head coach and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney weighed in on what the Premier League club should do about Cristiano Ronaldo, who reportedly wants out this summer.

The 2022-23 Premier League is underway, yet the future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains unclear. The Portuguese star is believed to want out of Manchester United in order to play in the UEFA Champions League this season, but there doesn't seem to be any offer on the table for him right now.

Ronaldo, 37, reportedly feels his best chances to win are not at Old Trafford anymore and has therefore asked the front office to consider offers for him. Chelsea, Napoli, and even a return to Sporting CP were mentioned as possibilities for Cristiano.

However, it's been weeks since the rumors came to surface and he remains at United, though it's uncertain for how long. Club legend Wayne Rooney weighed in about this situation, suggesting the Red Devils what they should do with his former teammate.

Wayne Rooney weighs in on Cristiano Ronaldo, Man Utd saga

"I think United should let Cristiano Ronaldo go. It's not that Ronaldo can't play in a Ten Hag team. He can play in any team," Rooney wrote in a column at the Times. The former England national team star, who is currently at the helm of MLS outfit DC United, played alongside Ronaldo for five seasons in Manchester.

"Ronny will always score you goals. But my personal view is that United aren't ready to challenge for the title now, so the aim has to be to build a team that can win the league in the next three to four years, and you have to plan for that."

Erik ten Hag has suggested Ronaldo is on his plans, though the forward didn't start in Manchester United's 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday. The previous week, Ronaldo was in the eye of the storm for leaving the stadium before the final whistle during a friendly vs. Rayo Vallecano.

With only one year left in his contract, the 37-year-old doesn't seem to have many options other than staying and helping United in their fight for resurgence. Unless an offer is made before the transfer deadline, it doesn't look like he's going anywhere.