West Ham vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

West Ham will receive Chelsea this Sunday, August 20 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The beginning of the season was quite challenging for Chelsea, as they went up against Liverpool, another formidable team, managing to secure a 1-1 draw. The objective of the “Blues” this season is to regain their competitive edge at the top, which was far from their reality in the previous season.

Their opponents will be West Ham, a team that has just concluded one of their most successful seasons, clinching nothing less than the Conference League. However, they faced struggles in the Premier League that resulted in relegation. This year, their aim is not only to avoid this issue but also to strive for more ambitious objectives.

West Ham vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 1:30 AM (August 21)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM (August 21)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 11:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

West Ham vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports 1 Asia, Star Sports HD 1 Asia

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports 1 Asia, Star Sports HD 1 Asia, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, Sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV3+ Norway, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo.