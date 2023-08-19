West Ham will receive Chelsea this Sunday, August 20 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The beginning of the season was quite challenging for Chelsea, as they went up against Liverpool, another formidable team, managing to secure a 1-1 draw. The objective of the “Blues” this season is to regain their competitive edge at the top, which was far from their reality in the previous season.
Their opponents will be West Ham, a team that has just concluded one of their most successful seasons, clinching nothing less than the Conference League. However, they faced struggles in the Premier League that resulted in relegation. This year, their aim is not only to avoid this issue but also to strive for more ambitious objectives.
West Ham vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12:30 PM
Australia: 1:30 AM (August 21)
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 3:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 10:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 9:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 3:30 AM (August 21)
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 11:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 11:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
West Ham vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports 1 Asia, Star Sports HD 1 Asia
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports 1 Asia, Star Sports HD 1 Asia, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, Sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV3+ Norway, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League
USA: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo.