After defeating Schalke, Borussia Dortmund ascended to the top of the Bundesliga standings. Sadly, their captain, Marco Reus, had to leave the field early. Here, find out what happened.

Borussia Dortmund beat rivals Schalke in the Revierderby and took over first place in the Bundesliga. Already missing on Saturday for The Black and Yellows were crucial players like Gregor Kobel, Mahmoud Dahoud, Sebastien Haller, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Mateu Morey, and Raphael Guerreiro.

After a difficult first half, rising star Youssoufa Moukoko scored the game-winning goal for the home team by heading in a cross from Marius Wolf in the closing minutes of the second half. The teenager scored the game-winning goal at the age of only 17, making him the youngest player in the history of the rivalry to do so.

However, Dortmund's captain Marco Reus was injured and had to be carried off the field on a stretcher, casting a shadow on the final score. As a result of an awkward tackle on Florian Flick of Schalke for the ball, Reus' right ankle was injured, and he broke down in tears, as American Gio Reyna came in to replace him.

Why did Marco Reus leave the pitch vs Schalke?

On-field medical attention was required for Dortmund's captain, who was eventually taken out on a stretcher. No one, not even the pundits, wanted to relive that moment. Reus and Dortmund are crossing their fingers that he didn't do any serious harm to his ankle ligaments.

Germany coach Hansi Flick had high hopes for the midfielder and had put him on the roster for forthcoming games against Hungary and England. Meanwhile, the World Cup is just around the corner, as the action kicks off in Qatar on November 20. After facing Japan in Doha three days later, Germany will play Spain in Al Khor for the fourth and final time in Group E on December 1.

The 33-year-old has had a career marred by injuries that have always come at the worst possible moments. After injuring his ankle in a warm-up game before Germany's 2014 World Cup victory, he was forced to miss the tournament, and in 2016, a groin injury forced him to miss the European Championship.

He was a member of Germany's 2018 World Cup defensive team, although he sat out the following year's European Championship to rest and recuperate after his season with Dortmund. No information on the severity of Reus' injury was immediately available from Dortmund. Before halftime, the athlete was still being treated in the locker room before being sent to the hospital.