Argentina vs Morocco: Lineups for FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 final today

The stage is set for the grand finale of the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, as Argentina and Morocco clash in what promises to be a thrilling and tightly contested match between two of the most impressive teams in the tournament. Both sides have shown remarkable consistency, setting up a final worthy of the occasion.

For Argentina, it has been a near-perfect campaign. The Albiceleste reached the final after defeating Colombia 1-0 in the semifinal, maintaining a flawless record with six straight wins. The South Americans are now aiming for their seventh Under-20 world title — a feat that would further cement their dominance in youth soccer.

Morocco, meanwhile, booked their ticket to the final after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over France in the semifinals. The African side has lost only once in the tournament — a narrow defeat to Mexico during the group stage — and they will now look to make history by lifting their first-ever U-20 World Cup trophy.

Argentina expected lineup vs Morocco

Heading into the decisive match, head coach Diego Placente will welcome back Maher Carrizo, the Velez Sarsfield forward who missed the semifinal against Colombia due to suspension. Carrizo has been a regular starter throughout the tournament, and his return could be a major boost for Argentina’s attacking options.

Mateo Silvetti of Argentina celebrates a goal.

However, Placente will still be without Valente Pierani and Alvaro Montoro, both unavailable for selection due to injuries. Argentina expected lineup: Santino Barbi; Dylan Gorosito, Tobias Ramirez, Tomas Perez, Juan Manuel Villalba, Julio Soler; Milton Delgado, Valentino Acuna; Maher Carrizo, Gianluca Prestianni, Alejo Sarco.

Morocco expected starting eleven vs Argentina

Morocco, led by head coach Mohamed Ouahbi, have impressed throughout the tournament with their balance between defensive structure and attacking flair. The team’s main threats lie in players such as Othmane Maamma, Yassir Zabiri, and Gessime Yassine, whose speed and creativity in transition have caused problems for every defense they’ve faced.

With no major absences reported, Morocco are expected to field their strongest lineup in pursuit of an unforgettable triumph. Morocco expected lineup: Ibrahim Gomis; Taha Majni, Ismael Baouf, Smail Bakhty, Fouad Zahouani; Naim Byar, Yassine Khalifi; Othmane Maamma, Houssam Essadak, Gessime Yassine; Yassir Zabiri.