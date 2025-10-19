Where to watch Argentina U20 vs Morocco U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Argentina U20 will face off against Morocco U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup final. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The tournament’s biggest showdown is in full swing as the U20 crown hangs in the balance. Morocco, coming off a gritty penalty shootout win over France, aims to make history and assert themselves against a powerhouse with a strong track record at this stage.

On the other side, Argentina, the tournament’s most decorated team, are riding high after a dominant semifinal win over Colombia and are chasing their seventh U20 World Cup title, setting the stage for a thrilling clash between emerging talent and established pedigree.

When will the Argentina U20 vs Morocco U20 match be played?

Argentina U20 will square off with Morocco U20 on Sunday, October 19, for the 2025 U20 World Cup final. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Fans of Morocco with their team’s national flag – Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Argentina U20 vs Morocco U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Morocco U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Argentina U20 and Morocco U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options are: FS2, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream.