Bayern Munich and Arsenal will meet in the return leg of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 17, in Germany.

What happens if Bayern-Arsenal tie in Leg 2 of the Champions League quarterfinals?

There’s more 2023-24 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal action coming our way, with Bayern Munich set to host Arsenal on Wednesday, April 17, with a ticket to the semifinals on the line.

The series remains wide open thanks to a 2-2 draw in London last week, which is why the soccer community is looking forward for the rematch in Germany. Bayern will play at home, but the Gunners look like the better team this season.

Since the aggregate score is tied heading into this match, the winner will advance regardless of the scoreline. But let’s keep in mind that if they finish level again, the away goals won’t matter.

UCL overtime rules: What’s the tiebreaker if Bayern and Arsenal tie again

If Bayern and Arsenal draw in the second leg too, the game will go to overtime, which consists in two periods of 15 minutes. The away goal rule no longer exists in the Champions League, so if the aggregate score is tied, extra time will be played.

In the event the score is still tied after 120′ in the second leg, the winner will be decided in a penalty kicks shootout. Bayern or Arsenal don’t know who will be waiting in the semifinals, but they do know it will be either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

On the other side of the bracket, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will battle it out for a place in the grand final. The French side knocked Barcelona out on Tuesday, while the Bundesliga outfit eliminated Atletico Madrid.

The 2024 UEFA Champions League final will take place on Saturday, June 1, at 3:00 PM (ET) at Wembley Stadium in London.