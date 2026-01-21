What happens if Benfica win, tie or lose vs Juventus today in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League enters its decisive league phase stage, where Benfica visit Juventus at the Allianz Stadium for Matchday 7 of the competition. The Portuguese side will be seeking a victory that can keep its dreams alive of qualifying for the next round.

The outlook for Benfica is somewhat complicated. Although they are coming off two consecutive victories against Napoli and Ajax, Jose Mourinho’s team currently has six points, placing it outside the qualification spots for the preliminary knockout round.

On the other hand, Juventus have a better chance of qualifying, though a defeat today could also complicate things for them. Luciano Spalletti’s squad is currently in the qualification zone for the preliminary knockout round with nine points and is coming off wins in its last two matches against Pafos and Bodo Glimt.

What happens if Benfica win vs Juventus?

In the event that Benfica secure a victory in Italy, they would move up to nine points and enter the qualification zone for the preliminary knockout round. With one match remaining to finish the league phase, Benfica would be well-positioned to qualify, where a draw would likely be enough to secure that possibility.

Leandro Barreiro of Benfica celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. (Getty Images)

A defeat for Juventus would leave them with nine points, still within the qualification zone for the preliminary knockout round, but with the obligation to secure points on the final matchday against Monaco.

What happens if Benfica and Juventus tie?

Should the match end in a draw, both teams will share a single point, leaving Benfica outside the qualification spots for the preliminary knockout round and with the obligation to win on the final matchday against Real Madrid to have any hope of qualifying.

A draw for Juventus would leave them with ten points, where a good result on the final matchday would secure their qualification at least for the preliminary knockout round.

What happens if Benfica lose vs Juventus?

If Jose Mourinho’s team loses to Juventus, this would be its worst scenario. Benfica would be left with a complicated qualification outlook, where they would have to defeat Real Madrid by a significant margin to fix their goal difference and pray for multiple teams above them to lose their final matches.

A victory for Juventus would be the best result, as they would climb to 12 points, securing a spot in the preliminary knockout round. Should they win on the final matchday against Monaco, they could even qualify directly for the Round of 16.