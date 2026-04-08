What happens if Liverpool win, tie or lose vs PSG today in first leg of 2026 UEFA Champions League QFs?

The outcome of Liverpool’s first-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain will immediately shape the trajectory of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie, with every scenario—win, draw, or loss—carrying a different path forward.

At this stage of the competition, even a single result can redefine momentum before the return leg, making every moment between Arne Slot‘s team and Luis Enrique‘s team crucial for qualification.

The game will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris and will kick off at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 8. Follow PSG vs Liverpool with us for live updates!

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What happens if Liverpool beat PSG today?

A win for Liverpool gives them an early advantage in the two-legged quarter-final, but it does not decide the tie. The result only sets the aggregate score going into the second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, with everything still open. Alisson isn’t playing in today’s first leg against PSG, posing a challenge for the Reds.

Federico Chiesa of Liverpool in action during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match (Source: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In the modern UEFA Champions League format, the winner is determined strictly by aggregate goals over both legs, not away goals (the rule was abolished in UEFA competitions). Key implications of a Liverpool win:

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They carry a lead (even a small one) into the second leg

PSG must chase the tie in the return match, potentially changing their tactical approach

If Liverpool extend or defend that advantage in the second leg, they advance to the semi-finals

If aggregate scores end level after both legs, the match goes to extra time and potentially penalties

What happens if Liverpool and PSG tie today?

A draw in the first leg means the tie remains perfectly balanced heading into the second leg. With no away-goals rule in effect anymore, a tie does not favor either side on scoring location—everything resets to a “mini-final” in the return match.

What this means in practice: Both teams enter the second leg level on aggregate, the second leg becomes decisive (whoever wins advances) and any identical aggregate score after 180 minutes across both legs leads to extra time and penalties if needed.

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What happens if Liverpool lose to PSG today?

A defeat puts Liverpool immediately on the back foot in the quarter-final, handing PSG an early aggregate advantage and shifting pressure toward the second leg. Even so, the tie remains alive.

Liverpool would be forced to overturn the deficit in Paris, needing a stronger performance in the return match to stay in the competition. PSG, meanwhile, would likely approach the second leg with more control.