What happens if Messi’s Inter Miami win, tie or lose vs NYCFC today in 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?

Inter Miami face New York City FC in the conference finals of the 2025 MLS Playoffs as they look to secure a place in the league’s championship match. Lionel Messi carries the responsibility of leading the team to another major achievement that would further cement his legacy.

The Argentine star is performing at an extraordinary level in the United States, already producing six goals and six assists across the four matches from the first round and the conference semifinal — a postseason record in MLS.

Messi‘s most recent performance was one for the highlight reels: he opened the scoring on the road against FC Cincinnati. Then he delivered three assists, allowing his teammates to finish the job and punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference final.

Regardless of the odds, New York City FC have every reason to believe they can compete. Their standout performer is goalkeeper Matt Freese — also part of the United States national team — who was exceptional in the semifinal against the Philadelphia Union, the best team of the regular season. His five crucial saves, including one in the final moments, carried the New Yorkers into Saturday’s final.

Tadeo Allende of Inter Miami with teammate Lionel Messi

What happens if Inter Miami win vs New York City FC?

This matchup is a single-elimination game. The winner advances to the MLS Cup final, while the loser begin their offseason immediately. If Inter Miami win, they will clinch a spot in the league’s championship match and claim the Eastern Conference title. They would then wait for the winner between San Diego FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps from the Western Conference.

What happens if Inter Miami and New York City FC tie?

If Inter Miami and NYCFC are tied after 90 minutes, the match will proceed to two full 15-minute extra-time periods. If the score remains level after extra time, the teams will go to a penalty shootout to determine the winner and the representative in the MLS Cup final.

What happens if Inter Miami lose vs New York City FC?

If Inter Miami lose, their season will come to an end, as they would be eliminated from the postseason and miss out on the MLS Cup final. New York City FC would move on to face the winner of the other conference final between San Diego FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps.