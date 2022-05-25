The French press claimed that after Leonardo's departure, Pochettino was next in line. However, PSG's officials plan to sign a coach who is under contract, and the Argentine would stay on until they can hire their top candidate.

What would Mbappe say? The reason why Pochettino could stay at PSG

The season ended. PSG won the Ligue 1 and were able to retain their star player, Kylian Mbappe. Everything pointed to Mauricio Pochettino's departure as the French team's coach. The Argentine won a championship, but was eliminated from the Coupe de France and was knocked out in the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 Champions League by Real Madrid.

The French press claimed that after Leonardo's departure, Pochettino was next in line. However, Mbappe's stay at PSG would have meant a change in plans. According to L'Equipe, Pochettino has the full support of 2018 World Cup winner Mbappe.

The 23-year-old is believed to have influence over who the club appoints as coaches. In addition, PSG's officials plan to sign a coach who is under contract, and the Argentine would stay on until they can hire their top candidate.

L'Equipe stated that Mbappe has given his seal of approval for Pochettino both in public and privately. This led to a change in the French team's board of directors. Also, reported by L'Equipe, PSG would agree to let the Argentine manager stay until 2023, when his contract expires, and then hire Pep Guardiola.

Like Pochettino, Guardiola only has one year left on his deal with Manchester City. And PSG officials would like to sign the Spanish coach when his contract expires with the English team.

Though SunSport, revealed last month that Guardiola has agreed on a deal in principle at the Etihad until 2025. City sources insist that the Spaniard has given the thumbs-up to adding another two years to his current contract, which runs for another 12 months.

PSG have top-level players and perhaps what the squad lacks is a coach who knows how to command them. And Guardiola would undoubtedly be a great solution. The Spaniard is the winningest coach in soccer history, with 32 trophies won. But for that to happen, it will first have to be known whether Guardiola will renew his contract with Manchester City.