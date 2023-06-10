Inter Milan was founded in 1908 in Italy, they are one of the most famous soccer clubs in the world and their name is recognized everywhere.

But Inter Milan had multiple seasons without playing in a UEFA Champions League final, actually they have never played well within the UCL, they only have 5 appearances in the finals.

Although Inter Milan used to be a lethal team within Serie A they never had the same prominence in the UEFA Champions League, they are the 13th team in the list of appearances in the tournament with only 24 seasons.

When was the last time Inter Milan won the UCL?

The last time they won an UEFA Champions League was during the 2009-2010 season. Apart from their three titles, Inter Milan lost two finals in 1967 and 1972.

Inter Milan is one of the teams with less than 300 goals within the UCL, they have only 290 goals for which is indicative of their weak attacking power.

But their strongest point is defense since Inter Milan is the 6th team with the fewest goals against with a total of 203 in all the seasons they played in the UCL.