History of the UEFA Champions League Finals over the last 10 years

All European teams dream of winning a UEFA Champions League, it is the toughest and most difficult tournament to win, but for some teams winning this title has become routine for at least the last 10 years.

The first UEFA Champions League was played in 1955-1956 and the winner of that first title was a Spanish team, Real Madrid, in what was to be their first winning streak.

Spain, Portugal and Italy dominated the tournament for the first 10 years of the event’s life, and it wasn’t until the 1966-1967 season that a Scottish team, Celtic FC, won the final over Inter Milan 2-1.

What has happened in the UEFA Champions League in the last 10 years?

10 seasons ago FC Barcelona won their third UEFA Champions League title during the 2014-2015 season, so far they have not won another title. But after that season, Real Madrid established a three consecutive UCL winning streak being the second all-time streak for them.

Another interesting point in the last 10 seasons within the UEFA Champions League is that two Premier League teams won the tournament, first Liverpool in the 2018-2019 season and then Chelsea during the 2020-2021 season.

Real Madrid’s dominance over the last ten years is evident with four UEFA Champions League titles and only one German team with one title, Bayern Munich during the 2019-2020 season.